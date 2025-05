The Necedah Cardinals baseball team used strong pitching to get by rival New Lisbon 5-2 Monday evening. Brady Cross pitched 6 strong innings giving up just 2runs on 3hits while walking only one and striking out eight. Brady Keller picked up the save in the 7th getting a double play to end the game. Keller added an RBI single for Necedah in the 3rd inning. Jacob Jax took the loss but pitched well for the Rockets. Nate Jensen had an RBI double for New Lisbon in the loss. This will be the final matchup between these two teams on the baseball diamond for at least the next two years as they will combine into a co-op starting next spring.