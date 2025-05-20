Charles August Pollex, age 81, of Quincy Township, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 15, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Services include a visitation on Friday May 23rd, from 4-7 p.m. at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Saturday May 24th, at St. John’s Lutheran Church Quincy 10am-11am visitation. 11a.m. church service. Internment will be at a later date.

Charles was born on September 26, 1943, in Quincy Township, Wisconsin, to Walter and Katherine (Heitman) Pollex. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from White Creek School, Castle Rock School and Adams-Friendship High School in 1961. He went on to attend the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he earned his undergraduate and law degrees. While completing law school, Charles also taught in Mount Horeb. He graduated from UW Law School in 1968.

On April 8, 1967, Charles married Sharon Lee Boerner in Adams, Wisconsin. After beginning his career teaching Business Law and Math in Reedsburg, he returned to Adams County and was elected District Attorney, a role he served in for three terms. In 1976, he formed a law partnership with Don Hollman, practicing for 25 years. Charles also served as Corporation Counsel, Family Court Commissioner in 1991, City Attorney for the City of Adams for many years, and as Town Attorney for several area Townships. In 2003, Charles was elected as a judge in Adams County, where he served two terms with distinction before retiring in 2015.

Deeply devoted to his community, Charles served on the Adams County Memorial Hospital Board. He coached Little League baseball and Bantam basketball, and remained active in local sports, playing baseball into his 50s for teams including Easton and the AF Angels.

A lifelong member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Charles served in many leadership roles, including as President and Elder, and occasionally led services in the pastor’s absence. His faith, integrity, and service to family and others were hallmarks of his life.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Katherine; his son, Eric; and his brother, Fred.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Sharon Pollex of Wisconsin Dells, WI; daughter, Danielle Rabl of Portage, WI; sons: Walter Pollex of Adams, WI and Mark (Jessica) Pollex of Pewaukee, WI; grandchildren: Dalton Pollex, Grace (Arlen) Pollex Rabl Castro, Hadley Pollex, Harper Pollex, and Hayden Pollex; sisters: Anita Schnolis of Adams, WI, and Dolores (Jon) Roseberry of Friendship, WI; He is further survived by many other cherished relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charles’s honor to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2823 County Rd Z, Adams, WI 53910.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and additional information are available at www.roseberrys.com.