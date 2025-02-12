The Bangor Cardinals got off to a fast start and never looked back in an 81-53 victory over New Lisbon Tuesday night in Scenic Bluffs Boys Basketball action. Bangor had early leads of 10-0 and 20-2, the Rockets got back within 13 but that was the closest they would get. Brock Bores had a career high 22points for Bangor while Eli Tucker added 16points. Austin Berndsen led New Lisbon with 18points while Carter Pfaff added 11. New Lisbon drops to 4-7 in the conference and 6-12 overall. Bangor improves to 8-3 in the conference and 8-11 overall.