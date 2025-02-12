Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/11
Girls Basketball
Mauston 81 Adams-Friendship 41
Royall 72 Wonewoc-Center 29 (Layla Marty 19points)
Necedah 32 Brookwood 27 (Hannah Hunkins 11points)
Bangor 63 New Lisbon 27
Cashton 44 Hillsboro 41
Altoona 52 Tomah 38
Wisconsin Dells 85 Wautoma 13
Westfield 57 Nekoosa 15
Reedsburg 59 McFarland 46
Boys Basketball
Bangor 81 New Lisbon 53
Brookwood 45 Necedah 42
Royall 80 Wonewoc-Center 26
Hillsboro 75 Cashton 36 (Miles Ravenscroft 24points for Hillsboro)
Weston 64 Wauzeka-Steuben 48
Westfield 94 Rio 59
Iola-Scandinavia 68 Nekoosa 53
Portage 67 Mauston 62
Lodi 66 Reedsburg 48
Boys Hockey
Tomah/Sparta 2 DC Everest 2
Girls Hockey
Black River Falls/Tomah 6 Coulee Region Cyclones 0
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 10:50 am, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
Both comments and pings are currently closed.