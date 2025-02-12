Girls Basketball

Mauston 81 Adams-Friendship 41

Royall 72 Wonewoc-Center 29 (Layla Marty 19points)

Necedah 32 Brookwood 27 (Hannah Hunkins 11points)

Bangor 63 New Lisbon 27

Cashton 44 Hillsboro 41

Altoona 52 Tomah 38

Wisconsin Dells 85 Wautoma 13

Westfield 57 Nekoosa 15

Reedsburg 59 McFarland 46

 

Boys Basketball

Bangor 81 New Lisbon 53

Brookwood 45 Necedah 42

Royall 80 Wonewoc-Center 26

Hillsboro 75 Cashton 36 (Miles Ravenscroft 24points for Hillsboro)

Weston 64 Wauzeka-Steuben 48

Westfield 94 Rio 59

Iola-Scandinavia 68 Nekoosa 53

Portage 67 Mauston 62

Lodi 66 Reedsburg 48

 

Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 2 DC Everest 2

Girls Hockey

Black River Falls/Tomah 6 Coulee Region Cyclones 0