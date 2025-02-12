The Mauston girls handled things Tuesday night as they went 10-19 from beyond the 3 point arc and cruised to a 81-41 win at Adams=Friendship.

Transition basketball was on display with multiple run outs leading to Bre Heller topping all scorers with 25 points, 8 assists, 5 steals and a block.

Caitlin Lavold was close behind putting up a career high 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals. Kylie Heller added 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and 1 block.

Ellie Pouille finished the night with 9 points and 8 rebounds. Mauston had 8 different girls score on the night in a true team effort.

Next up is a trip to Westfield on Friday night.