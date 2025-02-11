Hillsboro Man Involved in Head on Collision Accident
A two vehicle head on crash on Pierce Hill rd in the town of Viroqua at approximately 7:15am Monday
February 10th. Robert Brand age 21 of Hillsboro, WI was traveling west on Pierce Hill rd and attempted to
pass two vehicles while approaching a knoll. The operator of the other vehicle Kimberly Johnson age 55 of
Viroqua, WI was traveling east coming over the knoll and was unable to avoid the pickup truck in her lane.
The vehicles struck nearly head on and came to rest in the front yard of a private residence.
Johnson was wearing her seatbelt and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Viroqua Fire
Department. She was then flown by Gundersen Air to Emplify/Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse, WI
with serious injuries.
Brand was not wearing his seatbelt and was able to exit his vehicle under his own power. He also sustained
injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua, WI.
Several airbags were deployed in both vehicles.
