The Hillsboro Tigers girls basketball team used a team effort to breeze by Brookwood 69-41 Thursday night. Four Tiger players reached double digits in the victory. Michelle Hora & Carmen Erickson each had 16points to lead the way while Lauren Woirol & Michelyn Hansen each added 10points. Hillsboro trailed early 7-2 but then went on a 13-0 run to seize control of the game and never look back. Brookwood was led by Reagan Muehlenkamp who finished with 20points. Hillsboro improves to 15-7 on their season and 9-4 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Brookwood drops to 6-17 and 3-10 in the conference.