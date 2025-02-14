The Hillsboro Tigers girls basketball team used a team effort to breeze by Brookwood 69-41 Thursday night.  Four Tiger players reached double digits in the victory.  Michelle Hora & Carmen Erickson each had 16points to lead the way while Lauren Woirol & Michelyn Hansen each added 10points.  Hillsboro trailed early 7-2 but then went on a 13-0 run to seize control of the game and never look back.  Brookwood was led by Reagan Muehlenkamp who finished with 20points.  Hillsboro improves to 15-7 on their season and 9-4 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.  Brookwood drops to 6-17 and 3-10 in the conference.