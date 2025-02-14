Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 69 Brookwood 41

Royall 44 New Lisbon 43 (Bria Gruen 13points to Lead Royall)

Bangor 58 Necedah 28 (Bangor clinches outright SBC Title) (Anna Fronk becomes Bangor all-time leading scorer)

Cashton 54 Wonewoc-Center 34

 

Boys Basketball

Mauston 37 Adams-Friendship 36

Westfield 55 Nekoosa 52

Wisconsin Dells 83 Wautoma 46

Baraboo 67 Reedsburg 57

New Lisbon 81 Weston 77

Onalaska Luther 79 Hillsboro 43

 

Boys Hockey

Viroqua 4 RWD/Mauston 1

Girls Hockey

Viroqua 1 Black River Falls/Tomah 0  