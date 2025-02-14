Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/13
Girls Basketball
Hillsboro 69 Brookwood 41
Royall 44 New Lisbon 43 (Bria Gruen 13points to Lead Royall)
Bangor 58 Necedah 28 (Bangor clinches outright SBC Title) (Anna Fronk becomes Bangor all-time leading scorer)
Cashton 54 Wonewoc-Center 34
Boys Basketball
Mauston 37 Adams-Friendship 36
Westfield 55 Nekoosa 52
Wisconsin Dells 83 Wautoma 46
Baraboo 67 Reedsburg 57
New Lisbon 81 Weston 77
Onalaska Luther 79 Hillsboro 43
Boys Hockey
Viroqua 4 RWD/Mauston 1
Girls Hockey
Viroqua 1 Black River Falls/Tomah 0
