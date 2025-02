The Mauston Golden Eagles will move 6 wrestlers on from the Regional tournament to the sectional tournament claiming 1 as a regional champion. Mauston wrestlers qualifying for sectionals included

106 Preston Seebecker -2nd place finish

113 Landyn Miller -2nd place finish

126 Brekk Peterson -3rd place finish

175- Espyn Sweers – 2nd place finish

190 Hayden Gyllin – Regional Champion

285 – Austin Hunter – 4th place finish