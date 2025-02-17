Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 59 Necedah 15 (Jerry Von Falkenstein 13points for Hillsboro)

Royall 81 Brookwood 30 (Carter Uppena 23points for Royall)

Bangor 77 Wonewoc-Center 53

Sparta 95 Tomah 93 2OT

Westfield 67 Portage 64

 

Girls Basketball

Sparta 70 Tomah 59

Westfield 54 Mauston 33

Wisconsin Dells 74 Adams-Friendship 17