Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
Boys Basketball
Hillsboro 59 Necedah 15 (Jerry Von Falkenstein 13points for Hillsboro)
Royall 81 Brookwood 30 (Carter Uppena 23points for Royall)
Bangor 77 Wonewoc-Center 53
Sparta 95 Tomah 93 2OT
Westfield 67 Portage 64
Girls Basketball
Sparta 70 Tomah 59
Westfield 54 Mauston 33
Wisconsin Dells 74 Adams-Friendship 17
