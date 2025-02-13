Ellamae Esther Carter entered this world on September 29, 1930 in Hustler, Wisconsin and departed it

on February 7, 2025 in Goleta, California. She spent her childhood on her parents, Norman and Osa

Olson’s, farm until graduating from New Lisbon HS in 1947. From there she pursued training and a

career as a hairdresser/beautician. She married Gordon E. Carter of Mauston, Wisconsin in 1954 while

living in Milwaukee where they began their family, adding a son, John , and a daughter, Sally. The family

relocated back to the Juneau County area in 1961 where she worked as a hairdresser in New Lisbon,

Wisconsin Dells and eventually opened her own salon in Camp Douglas. After the death of her husband

in 1981, she relocated to Santa Barbara/Goleta, CA to be with her daughter and grandson, Andy.

She loved to travel the United States with family or friends seeing new places. She equally enjoyed the

simpler things in life; just sitting in the sun, tending to her plants, reading a good book, a drive in the

country when the trees were in full autumn bloom, or just having a good cup of coffee visiting with a

relative or friend. She was a devoted Christian with an unwavering faith in God and Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Osa; her husband, Gordon; her siblings Jeanette

and Donald and many other relatives/friends. She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Sally Reagan,

Goleta, CA; her son John (Lolita) Carter, Helena, MT; grandson, Andy (Lesli) Reagan, Goleta, CA.; sisters,

Elaine St. Clair, Hustler, WI, and Judy Pearsall, Richland Center, WI; along with 6 great-grandchildren,

additional relatives, extended family and friends

She touched the lives of many people with her genuine compassion, understanding, forgiveness and

unconditional love through her 94 year journey on this earth. She will be deeply missed and loved, but

never forgotten, by her family and friends as she now enters the Lord’s eternal kingdom.