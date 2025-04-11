The Brookwood Falcons softball team out slugged the Hillsboro Tigers 13-7 Thursday evening. Brookwood scored 3 runs in 4 different innings in the victory. Emily Cunitz went 1×2 with a homerun for the Falcons, Willow Pasch went 3×4 with 3 RBI’s while Sophie Hyatt, and Bethany Baker each drove in a pair of runs for Brookwood. Mallory Wallace picked up the victory inside the circle for Brookwood who improves to 2-1 on their season and 1-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Hillsboro was led by Carmen Erickson who went 2×4 with 3RBIs while Michelle Hora went 3×3 in the loss. Hillsboro drops to 2-2 and 0-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.