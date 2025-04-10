George “Wyatt” Conti, age 27, was sentenced to 7 years in prison for

sexually assaulting 3 children repeatedly between 2020 and 2021 at a residence in Tomah. Court

documents show Conti was charged with child sex crimes in July 2022 and that the children were

approximately 4, 9, and 14 years of age when the defendant began assaulting them. Conti

admitted to the most serious felonies lodged against him in December 2024. He faced 105 years

of confinement in prison.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe sentenced Conti on April 2, 2025.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections recommended Conti be sentenced to a prison term of

13-16 years. Conti, citing his cognitive limitations, asked to be placed on probation. The

prosecutor, Chief Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Sarah Skiles, expressed concern about

protecting the community from Conti, noting Conti said he sexually assaulted the victims at “every

chance” he had and said he knew what he did was wrong but that he would do it again. Skiles

argued Conti should be confined for 20 years. As Judge Radcliffe outlined Conti’s sentence, he

observed offenses involving the sexual assault of children are serious and our community believes

these types of offenders should go to prison; however, Judge Radcliffe concluded Conti had “less

culpability” due to Conti’s intellectual impairments which warranted a lesser prison term.

Conti is expected to be released from prison at the end of 2030. After his release, he will

be supervised by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for 15 years. Conti will be required to

register as a sexual offender for life.

The investigation of this case was conducted by Detective Kirk Bedenbaugh of the Monroe

County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the City of Princeton Police Department and the staff

at Stepping Stones Child Advocacy Center. After sentencing, Chief ADA Skiles commented, “It

has been said that the way society treats it’s children reveals a lot about society’s soul. Our office

remains extremely grateful to have law enforcement partners, such as the Sheriff’s Office, who

are dedicated to doing their part in protecting the children in our community from sexual predators

like George Conti.”