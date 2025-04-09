William Charles “Bill” Brogan passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Adams, Wisconsin. He was born in 1950 in West Bend, Wisconsin, to Charles and Grace (O’Toole) Brogan.

Bill spent his early childhood in Arcadia, Wisconsin, before the family settled in Adams in 1961—a place he would call home for most of his life. Known for his adventurous spirit and zest for life, Bill embraced every opportunity that came his way. He excelled in a wide range of school sports, drove a dynamite truck in the rugged mountains near Clatskanie, Oregon, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969. A highly decorated Vietnam veteran, Bill was awarded the Bronze Star with “V” for valor in recognition of his courage and service.

He had a deep and abiding love for the American West, wildlife, and the outdoors. His family, friends, and especially his beloved dogs—whom he lovingly referred to as “his children”—were central to his life. Bill will be remembered for his sharp intellect, remarkable memory, and unwavering loyalty.

Bill is survived by his sisters: Patricia Haines, Mary Dockendorff, Grace Ann Costello, and Susan (Ken) Curry, along with many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers-in-law, two nieces, and his cherished canine companions: Turk, Nitro, Bubba, Sadie, Xerxes, Arthur, and Recon.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Rosebrook Senior Living and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate and attentive care they provided Bill in his final days.

A Memorial Gathering to honor Bill’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home, 512 Main Street, Friendship, Wisconsin, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Military Honors will be presented at 5:45 p.m.