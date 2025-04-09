Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/8
Baseball
Mauston 8 La Crosse Logan 3
Pittsville 8 Nekoosa 5
Wisconsin Dells 11 Platteville 1
Reedsburg 12 Stoughton 1
Westfield 3 Poynette 0
G-E-T 3 Tomah 2
Brookwood 14 Cashton 2
Bangor 11 Neillsville 1
Softball
Adams-Friendship 13 Necedah 6 (Hannah Hunkins 1×2 Double for Necedah)
Nekoosa 25 Pittsville 6
Wisconsin Dells 7 Richland Center 3
G-E-T 16 Mauston 0
Tomah 2 Holmen 0
Westby 12 Royall 2
Neillsville 7 Bangor 2
New Lisbon 18 Wonewoc-Center 8
Cashton 9 Brookwood 1
