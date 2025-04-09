The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team picked up their first win of the season 8-3 over La Crosse Logan Tuesday evening. The victory was the first for 1st year Varsity head coach Ryan Pfaff. Mauston spotted Logan a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but answered with 3 of their own in the bottom half that included RBI singles from Eli Rader Tyelr Link and Evan Freimuth. Logan tied the game in the top of the 3rd but Mauston again added 2 in the bottom half to retake the lead 5-3 and not look back. Mauston added 3 big insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th capped off by another RBI single by Tyler Link. Link went 2×3 with a pair of RBIs in the game. Evan Freimuth went 3×4 with a pair of RBI’s and Eli Rader went 2×4 with a pair of runs driven in. Isaac Steinke went the first 3innings on the mound for Mauston picking up the victory he gave up 3runs on 2hits walked 4 and struck out 6. Beef Massey picked up the save giving up just a hit and a walk and no runs while striking out 6 over four innings. Mauston improves to 1-1 on the season while La Crosse Logan drops to 2-1.