On Saturday, April 5, 2025, an Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle for an equipment violation on County Highway A, east of State Highway 13 in the Adams County Town of Easton. During the traffic stop, K-9 Tekla was deployed and alerted to the odor of illegal drugs emitting from the vehicle. Deputies conducted a search of the motor vehicle and located over 49g of methamphetamine, over 12g of THC and other drug related paraphernalia. The driver, Samantha Borck and passenger, Audrey Hill were both taken into custody and transported to the Adams County Jail.

Hill was charged with: Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of THC. Borck was charged with: Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine – Party To A Crime, and Possession of THC.

Borck and Hill had bail hearings in Adams County Circuit Court Branch II on April 7, 2025, and were each given a $10,000 signature bond. At the time of this release Borck has been released, however Hill remains incarcerated in the Adams County Jail on a probation hold.

No further information will be released at this time.