On April 6, 2025, just after 5:00pm, the Monroe County Communications Center was informed of a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on State Highway 33 near County Highway X in the Town of Portland.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that a 2015 Harley Davidson was traveling west on State Highway 33 when the operator, a 41 year old Stoddard man, lost control while negotiating a curve. As a result, he was ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle and a passenger then collided with an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Cruze. Both the motorcycle operator and his passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no injuries to the occupants of the Cruze. The identity of those deceased are not being released at this time pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Monroe County Medical Examiner, Westby Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders, Sparta Ambulance, Tri-State Ambulance and Gundersen Air.