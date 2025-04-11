Softball

Brookwood 13 Hillsboro 7

Reedsburg 9 Sauk Prairie 0

Tomah 6 Onalaska 0

Royall 7 New Lisbon 2 (Bria Gruen double, triple, and 3RBIs)

 

Baseball

Richland Center 4 Mauston 2

Royall 10 New Lisbon 0

Brookwood 6 Hillsboro 4

Weston 2 Seneca 1

La Crosse Logan 5 Tomah 4

Wisconsin Dells 8 River Valley 6

Amherst 6 Westfield 3

Adams-Friendship 9 Poynette 2

Reedsburg 7 Stoughton 0

 

Girls Soccer

Reedsburg 6 Sparta 2