Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/10
Softball
Brookwood 13 Hillsboro 7
Reedsburg 9 Sauk Prairie 0
Tomah 6 Onalaska 0
Royall 7 New Lisbon 2 (Bria Gruen double, triple, and 3RBIs)
Baseball
Richland Center 4 Mauston 2
Royall 10 New Lisbon 0
Brookwood 6 Hillsboro 4
Weston 2 Seneca 1
La Crosse Logan 5 Tomah 4
Wisconsin Dells 8 River Valley 6
Amherst 6 Westfield 3
Adams-Friendship 9 Poynette 2
Reedsburg 7 Stoughton 0
Girls Soccer
Reedsburg 6 Sparta 2
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2025 at 10:23 am, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
Both comments and pings are currently closed.