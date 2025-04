St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation will be hosting a soup and salad lunch fundraiser on Tuesday, April 22 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Lunch is $10 per person and includes a 12oz soup of your choice, Caesar salad, bread, and cookie. All soups are prepared in house by St. Joe’s Café and choices include cheesy broccoli, French onion, or cheeseburger soup.

Lunch is available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital. All funds raised go to support the programs of St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation. In recognition of administrative professional’s day, lunch delivery will be provided to local businesses.

Businesses seeking delivery can direct questions to Dan Howard at djhoward@gundersenhealth.org.