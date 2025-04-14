Mile Bluff Medical Center has announced that its urgent care services will soon be moving to a new, more convenient location inside the Mile Bluff Gateway Center. Beginning Monday, April 21, urgent care will be available at 406 Gateway Avenue in Mauston.

The new facility is designed to continue providing the same high-quality, compassionate care the community has come to expect. Patients can look forward to a modern and comfortable environment for addressing urgent medical needs.

Currently, the emergency and urgent care departments at Mile Bluff share the same space at the main campus in Mauston. This can sometimes make it difficult for patients to know where to go for care. Understanding the difference between urgent care and emergency services can save time, money, and stress—and it can make a big difference in how quickly a patient receives treatment.

NEW Urgent Care Hours:

Beginning April 21, urgent care will be open 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This marks an expansion of hours, providing patients with more flexibility and access to care when they need it most.

No appointment is necessary to receive care, and patients are seen in the order of arrival. The urgent care team is available to help with a wide range of non-life-threatening medical concerns.

When to Visit Urgent Care vs. the Emergency Room

Urgent Care is ideal for non-life-threatening issues such as: Minor cuts, sprains, or strains Cold, flu, or allergies Infections (e.g., urinary tract or ear infections) Deep bruises or rashes

Emergency Room (ER) care is for serious, life-threatening conditions such as: Chest pain, difficulty breathing, or heart attack symptoms Stroke symptoms, head injuries, or loss of consciousness Uncontrolled bleeding, severe burns, or deep cuts Sudden or severe abdominal pain

In emergency situations, Mile Bluff’s Emergency Room remains open 24/7 at the main campus, located at 1050 Division Street in Mauston.

Mile Bluff Medical Center is committed to ensuring a smooth transition as urgent care services move to the new Gateway Avenue location. The organization thanks the community for its continued trust and looks forward to welcoming patients to the updated space.