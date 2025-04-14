The New Lisbon Track and Field team hosted 15 teams for the Mill Haven Invitational Track meet Saturday. It was a picture-perfect day with some outstanding performances. The boys’ team finished in 3rd place overall and the girls’ team finished 8th. Placing in the top 3 and earning medals were:

Jameson Barker with a third place finish in the 110 meter hurdles

Jamesen Pfaff with a second place finish in long jump and a third place finish in the 100 meter dash

Dawson Stickney with a third place finish in the 400 meter dash

The 4 x 100 meter relay team of Jamesen Pfaff, Brandon Voss, Jude Keltner and Austin Berndsen finished third

and

The 4 x 400 meter relay team of Jude Keltner, Carter Pfaff, Dawson Stickney, and Brandon Voss finished third

The New Lisbon Track team would like to extend a huge thank you for all the volunteers that helped make this a successful meet for all that attended. The feedback from coaches from how well the meet was received was awesome. We would also like to thank our fans for turning out and cheering the athletes on. It is really a site to see our facility full and buzzing with excitement.