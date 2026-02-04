The Royall Panther girls basketball could not overcome turnovers and missed free throws in a 53-44 loss to Bangor Tuesday night. Bangor never trailed in the victory and led by as many as 10points multiple times only to see Royall come back each time to make it a game. Royall was able to get within 2points late in the game as Kayla Rick banked in a 3 to cut Bangors lead to 44-42 but Bangor broke the ensuing Panther pressure and earned a trip to the free throw line. The Cardinals split the free throws missing the back end but Royall could not secure the rebound losing it out of bounds. Bangor executed a perfect inbound pass that led to a Kennedy Hamilton lay in to put Bangor up 47-42 and they would not look back from there. Bria Gruen led all scorers with 21points for the Panthers while September Harris paced the Bangor offense with a team high 15points. The win allows Bangor to seize control of the conference as they are now 9-0 in Scenic Bluffs play while Royall drops to 9-2 in conference action. Royall will host Brookwood Friday night. Bangor will travel to Wonewoc-Center Friday.