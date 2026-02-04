Juneau County HD to Host Community Conversation Sessions Next Week
This next week, Juneau County Health Department will be hosting 1-hour community conversations to learn more about access to healthy food needs found in the Community Health Assessment survey.
Your voice can help spark meaningful change. We hope you’ll join us!
Need more information? Call: 608-847-9373
