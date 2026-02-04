The Lady Golden Eagles honored and thanked their parents in a pre-game ceremony on parents night Tuesday night as they hosted the Logan Rangers and also headed back to the winning side of town as they went home with a 72-28 victory.

The Lady Golden Eagles had two girls with 17 points each as Ella Franek and Crimson Hansen tied for leading scorers in the contest.

Franek had 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists while Hansen had 6 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 steal.

Bre Heller and Jordin Bates each had 9 points, with Bates having 5 steals and 4 rebounds and Heller grabbing 4 boards to go with her 4 assists and 1 block.

Next up for the girls is another conference game Thursday evening when they will recognize the Seniors on the squad and host the Wautoma Hornets at 7pm. Come out and help us celebrate the Senior Lady Eagles.