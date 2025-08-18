Cashton Eagles

2024 Record: 5-5 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Jered Hemmersbach

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 7-2 (5-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/LB Drew Butzler RB/LB Jack Christensen RB/LB Graham Hemmersbach RB/DB Landon Laufenberg RB/LB Owen Von Ruden K Connor Wilkinson OL/DL Mitchell Simonson TE Rory Mlsna

Team Preview: Cashton was a young team a season ago who had its ups and downs. With a year of experience under their belts theyre expected to have higher expectations this season. A big switch is last year’s QB Rory Mlsna switching from Quarterback to Tight End and Fullback Drew Butzler switching from FB to Quarterback. Butzler (2-2-0-49yards 0tds, 45-284 3tds) has a strong arm and should be a mobile QB as well. Cashton has a plethora of running backs with a balance of power and speed. Jack Christensen (159-984 13tds) is back to lead the backfield. Owen Von Ruden (26-111 0tds) is a solid fullback and Graham Hemmersbach (25-197 2tds) has a lot of speed at the wing back position. Landon Laufenberg could also see time at the wingback spot he had just 2catches but for 111yards both going for touchdowns last year. Mitchell Simonson and Kalen McCracken should anchor the O-line. Expect Cashton to have a stingy defense with a lot of speed and a strong line backing core. We will see how much Cashton has grown since last season but expect them to do big things this year in the conference.

Key to Success: Developing The Tight End Spot. Cashton returns a lot but lost both their tightends from last season. Mlsna moving to tight end should give them a boost with his size and strength. Cashton likes to run to the edges making those tightends have to earn their keeps in the blocking game.

Game to watch: Week 9 Friday October 17th at Royall

Royall got a big victory over Cashton last year. Cashton will look for revenge and could be playing for a conference championship in Week 9 of their season.

Cashton Eagles games on WRJC Radio: Week 8 Friday October 10th Home vs Hillsboro Week 9 Friday October 17th at Royall (NOW92.1FM & WRJC.com)

