Tamara Ann Williams (Bonus), born April 13 1960, passed away August 14th, 2025 peacefully but unexpectedly at her home in Friendship, Wi at the young age of 65 with her beloved dog Oreo by her side!

Tammy married her high school sweetheart in 1978 in Waukesha Wi and shared 45 years of love and laughter before his passing in 2023. They created a beautiful family together and raised three children! They enjoyed get aways with family up north before moving to Friendship and making it their home.

Tammy’s warmth, wit, humor and strength left a mark on everyone lucky enough to know her. She was an amazing gardener who always had the most beautiful yard. She worked hard her entire life, never afraid to get her hands dirty and was a powerful independent woman. One thing Tammy couldn’t live without was her kwik Trip coffee with a straw, her family, and friends, and her dog Oreo who she loved to dress up! She had the best sense of humor and always knew how to make the bad times tolerable through laughter. She enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors, being outdoors, chatting, and putting puzzles together.

She is survived by her loved children: Brian Jr. (Amy) Williams, Kelly Rodriguez Williams, and Andy Williams; Her siblings: Joey (Linda) Bonus, Michael (Rohnda) Bonus, Diana (Paul) Tobolt, and Billy (Laurie) Bonus.

Her grandchildren who meant everything to her, Johnathan, Isaha, Aj, Ashley (Trevor), Jacob, Alex and Devin; and her godchildren: Tamara Ann Forsythe (lovingly named after her!), Mickayla Walker, Christina Armijo, and Matthew Bonus.

She is preceded in death by her late husband, Brian Sr.; her parents, Rosemary (Cavaleri) and Frank Bonus; and her left and right leg!

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Tammy’s life not with tears alone, but with laughter, stories, music, and maybe even a little karaoke in her honor. The celebration will be held August 22nd, 2025 starting at 2pm at Faith Christian church in Mauston, Wi and lunch to follow. She will be put to rest next her husband Brian Sr on August 25th at Wales cemetery at 10am. She would want everyone to remember that life is short & the flowers need watering!

