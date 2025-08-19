Stephine Dawn Marie Bennett Schultz, age 47, of Necedah, WI. passed away on Thursday, August 14, 2025 at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI.

She was a mother, daughter, niece, a best friend, and so much more. She is survived by her, daughters; Halee, Olivia, and Justice, her mom Janice, and her 6 siblings: Kristopher, June, Linda, Denny John, Bobby, and Eddie.

Most people would describe her as the sunshine in their lives. Others would say she was the most beautiful person, inside and out. When she walked into a room she could put, even the tensest of people, at ease. Her smile was one that could make even the cloudiest day become sunny, the darkest night have the brightest stars. The clearest sky pales in comparison to her beautiful blue eyes. She had a purer soul than anyone else. She was the most thoughtful, kind, generous woman anyone has ever known. She was always there for anyone that ever needed her. Whether it was to talk, laugh, cry, or just sit in silence. She was there if you wanted to just not be by yourself.

Anyone who has ever met Stephine knows that when she is in your life, she changes it. She changes it always for better. If you called her crying, she would always cheer you up and make sure you’re okay before she hung up. If you called her angry, she’d always calm you down. If you called her happy, she kept it that way. Most of all, she was always happy. She could’ve had a bad day, but she’d always have a smile on her face. She’d always answer with, “just peachy” if you asked how she was.

She spent many years of her life working. For over twenty years she worked at Maggie’s Market and made sure everyone who came in had the best experience. After that she worked in group homes, doing what she was the best at. Taking care of others. Stephine lives on through her mother, daughters, brothers, sisters, and in everyone’s hearts and memories. Now, whenever you look up at the sky, know that she is always watching over us. In both the sun, the moon, and the stars that she hung.

Per Stephine’s wishes no services are being planned. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com