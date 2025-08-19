Delbert Billings, 88, of Oakdale, died peacefully on August 7, 2025, surrounded by loved ones at home. On July 3, 1937, Delbert was born to Burdette and Clara (Martin) Billings in Green Forrest, Arkansas. He began working at the young age of 13 at a local grocery store in Topeka, Kansas. Delbert moved to Wisconsin in his early 20’s with his family to farm. On August 20, 1966, Delbert married the love of his life, Joyce Stayton, at Bethel Baptist Church in Camp Douglas. Joyce soon moved to the farm where they were able to raise their 5 children together. Outside of farming, Delbert worked at Camp Williams as a facility repairman and security until his retirement on March 31, 2000. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, woodworking, spending quality time and joking around with his brothers, and tinkering with his John Deer tractors. In his later years, Delbert enjoyed driving out on his Kubota and visiting with the Amish, and at times, picking them up alongside his son, Bart, as well as playing cards and marbles. He was a passionate motorcyclist who often rode with other church friends calling themselves Heaven’s Angels. Together with Joyce, they traveled across the United States to various places, some favorites being Colorado and Washington. Most recently, his favorite place became his chair, where he enjoyed spending time watching the Wheel of Fortune. Delbert’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren became the highlight of his life in his later years. Delbert will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.

Delbert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce; 5 children, Ronnie (Shelly) Stayton, Laura (Patrick) Wetley, Verna Gebhardt, Becky (Mark) Campobello, and Bart (Dawn) Billings; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marvin Billings, Dottie Frye, and Paul Billings; He is further survived by his several brothers and sisters in law, his church family, and many other dear friends, and family members.

Delbert is preceded in death by his parents, Burdette and Clara; grandchild, Kelly; siblings, Mary Heise, Mike Billings, Donna Billings, “Birdie” Billings, and Richard Billings, who he considered to be his best friend; and his several brothers and sisters in law.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 11:00 AM, at Bethel Baptist Church, N9498 1st Avenue, in Camp Douglas. Pastor Ian Fennell will officiate. Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.