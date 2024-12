The Royall Panthers Boys Basketball team cruised to another easy victory Friday night dispatching Pittsville 73-35. Royall pulled away midway thru the first half and led by 20 at halftime. Carter Uppena had a big game scoring 30points, Ben Crneckiy and Landon Lipke each added a dozen points for Royall who improves to 5-0 on its season. The Pittsville Panthers drop to 3-3 on their season.