Donna L. Klentz, age 84, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at Meriter Hospital in Madison surrounded by her children and their spouses. She was born on December 10, 1940 in Mauston, WI to Elmond and Rose (Tatzel) Wright. She married Harold Klentz on November 21, 1998 in Mauston.

A true family woman, Donna cherished the holidays, with Christmas holding a special place in her heart. Her home was always filled with warmth, laughter, and the scent of freshly-baked cookies during the festive season. Her happy-go-lucky attitude brought light to everyday moments, making them memorable.

Donna’s generosity knew no bounds. She gave selflessly, always putting others before herself. Her love extended to all creatures great and small, as she had an unwavering affection for animals.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Mary) Ritchart of Necedah, Greylan Ritchart of Necedah, Robyne (Kevin) Freber of Juneau, WI and step-daughter, Kim (Dale) Deibert of Burnett, WI; grandchildren, Greg Ritchart, Jamie Ritchart, and Josh Ritchart, Kyrsten and Gavin Smith, Beth Ritchart, Jeff Ritchart, Amber Kittleson, Mason and Jenna Deibert; great grandchildren, Kegan, Kendra, and Kiera Kittleson, Benjamin Eastman, and Braxton Smith; along with her brother, Charles Wright of Mauston; and her loyal companion and cat, Neptune.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Elmond and Rose; husband Harold L. Klentz; a sister, Sharon Downing; and her special Chihuahua, Cricket.

A Memorial Service for Donna will be held on Monday, December 30, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Monday. A private burial will be held in the Mauston Cemetery.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements.