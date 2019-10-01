Boys Basketball

Royall 73 Pittsville 35

Hillsboro 48 Bangor 43 (Miles Ravenscroft 24points)

Wisconsin Dells 68 Mauston 55

New Lisbon 50 Wonewoc-Center 43

Viroqua 63 Cashton 37

North Crawford 81 Weston 33

 

Girls Basketball Scores

Necedah 41 Royall 39 (Addisyn Schumer 13points to lead Necedah)

Wonewoc-Center 40 New Lisbon 38

Bangor 71 Hillsboro 28

Cashton 43 Brookwood 30

La Crosse Logan 31 Tomah 29

Madison Edgewood 68 Reedsburg 30

 

Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 2 Mosinee 2

RWD/Mauston 6 Stoughton 0

 

 

 

Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 1 Icebergs 0

Black River Falls/Tomah 4 Northland Pines 0

Superior 2 Black River Falls/Tomah 1