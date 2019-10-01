Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
Boys Basketball
Royall 73 Pittsville 35
Hillsboro 48 Bangor 43 (Miles Ravenscroft 24points)
Wisconsin Dells 68 Mauston 55
New Lisbon 50 Wonewoc-Center 43
Viroqua 63 Cashton 37
North Crawford 81 Weston 33
Girls Basketball Scores
Necedah 41 Royall 39 (Addisyn Schumer 13points to lead Necedah)
Wonewoc-Center 40 New Lisbon 38
Bangor 71 Hillsboro 28
Cashton 43 Brookwood 30
La Crosse Logan 31 Tomah 29
Madison Edgewood 68 Reedsburg 30
Boys Hockey
Tomah/Sparta 2 Mosinee 2
RWD/Mauston 6 Stoughton 0
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 1 Icebergs 0
Black River Falls/Tomah 4 Northland Pines 0
Superior 2 Black River Falls/Tomah 1
