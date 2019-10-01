Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Saturday, December 21,

2024, at approximately 11:30 AM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a

single-vehicle crash on Lovers Lane in the town of Hillsboro.

A vehicle operated by Lewis E. Bontrager, age 18, of rural Elroy, WI, lost control after negotiating a corner

and left the roadway, striking a tree on the opposite side of the road.

Both vehicle occupants were injured and the passenger, Kailey A. Miller, age 18, of rural Elroy, WI, was

extricated from the vehicle by the Hillsboro Fire Department. Both were transported to Gundersen St.

Joseph’s Hospital by Hillsboro Area Ambulance. Both were treated and released.

In addition to Hillsboro Fire and Hillsboro Area Ambulance, Hillsboro Police also assisted the Sheriff’s

Office at the scene.

Winter road conditions and speed both appeared to be contributing factors; however, the crash remains

under investigation.