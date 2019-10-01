Richard John Sedevic, age 67, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Friday, December 20, 2024 at Marshfield Medical Center Weston, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be 12 Noon to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Richard was born May 16, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois to Frank and Margaret (Vanoskey) Sedevic Sr. He grew up in Chicago and worked for the City of Chicago for 18 years before moving to Adams County in 1993. Richard worked as a security guard for Best Power and Rainbow Casino until his retirement.

Richard married Jan 25, 1978 to Suzanne Sliwa in Chicago, IL. This marriage was blessed with six children before ending in divorce after 26 years. Richard enjoyed working on and rebuilding cars, motorcycle rides, and working on remodeling projects.

Richard was preceded in death by parents: Frank and Margaret; brother, Frank Jr.; and in-law, Frank and Susan Sliwa; his dog, “baby” Nicky.

Survivors include his former wife, his children, 2 brothers, and two sisters. Further survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.