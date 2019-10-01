Barbara A. Bilek, 70 formerly of Mauston passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at Wellington Place in Wisconsin Rapids.

Barbara was born on September 14, 1954 in Hillsboro, Wisconsin, the daughter of Martin J. and Betty Bilek.

At the age of three she lost her vision due to a surgical error which left her blind. In spite of all the trials that she endured, Barbara still enjoyed being with her family and friends. She also loved traveling, visiting Hawaii, Graceland, Nashville, Branson, Lambeau Field to watch her beloved Green Bay Packers on more than one occasion. She even had the opportunity to dip her toes into the Atlantic Ocean on her travels.

Barbara is survived by her siblings Gary Bilek of Norfolk, VA, Carol (Dennis) Schrank of Reedsburg, Steven Bilek of Loganville, Anthony “Tony” (Virginia) Bilek of LaFarge, her nieces and nephews Rhonda (Keith) Kelly, Thomas (Teresa) Davis, Stephen (Andi) Bilek, Aaron (Anna) Bilek, Jason (Melissa) Bilek, Jeremy Bilek, Jennifer Bilek, Kayla Bilek,and Britta Deaton (Stephen McNelly), many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many close cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother David (Bugsy)Bilek.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2024,at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Union Center where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will be at St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery.

Her family is finding comfort in the fact that even though she spent her life in the dark she’s now able to see the Light.