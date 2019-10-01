Vehicle vs Buggy Accident near Hillsboro
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Wednesday
evening, December 25, 2024, at approximately 6:00 PM, a motor vehicle collided with a
horse-drawn buggy on State Highway 82, near Pine Avenue, rural Hillsboro, in the Town of
Union.
Lydia E. M. Thompson, age 22, of rural Sparta, WI, and Jaydon Alan Shea, age 20, of La
Farge, WI were the occupants of a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze passenger car traveling east on
State Highway 82. The vehicle struck a westbound buggy head-on, in the westbound lane,
on a curve.
Henry F. Bontrager, age 29, and Ruth J. Bontrager, age 29, both of rural Hillsboro, WI,
occupied the horse-drawn vehicle and were both ejected from the buggy which came to
rest in the roadway. The passenger car went off the north side of the roadway and traveled
down an embankment where it came to rest.
Lydia Thompson, Jaydon Shea, and Ruth Bontrager were transported to Gundersen St.
Joseph’s Hospital, in Hillsboro, WI, by La Farge Area Ambulance. Henry Bontrager was
pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh. Ruth Bontrager was
later transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI.
The horse also died because of the crash.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the La Farge Fire Department, La Farge Area
Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, and the Town of Union,
and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office. Several concerned citizens stopped to render aid
and protect the scene until emergency personnel arrived. Gundersen Air was also
requested but were unable to fly due to weather conditions.
Comments are closed.