Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Wednesday

evening, December 25, 2024, at approximately 6:00 PM, a motor vehicle collided with a

horse-drawn buggy on State Highway 82, near Pine Avenue, rural Hillsboro, in the Town of

Union.

Lydia E. M. Thompson, age 22, of rural Sparta, WI, and Jaydon Alan Shea, age 20, of La

Farge, WI were the occupants of a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze passenger car traveling east on

State Highway 82. The vehicle struck a westbound buggy head-on, in the westbound lane,

on a curve.

Henry F. Bontrager, age 29, and Ruth J. Bontrager, age 29, both of rural Hillsboro, WI,

occupied the horse-drawn vehicle and were both ejected from the buggy which came to

rest in the roadway. The passenger car went off the north side of the roadway and traveled

down an embankment where it came to rest.

Lydia Thompson, Jaydon Shea, and Ruth Bontrager were transported to Gundersen St.

Joseph’s Hospital, in Hillsboro, WI, by La Farge Area Ambulance. Henry Bontrager was

pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh. Ruth Bontrager was

later transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI.

The horse also died because of the crash.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the La Farge Fire Department, La Farge Area

Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, and the Town of Union,

and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office. Several concerned citizens stopped to render aid

and protect the scene until emergency personnel arrived. Gundersen Air was also

requested but were unable to fly due to weather conditions.