The Mauston/Necedah wrestling co-op will send a pair of seniors to the WIAA D2 State Individual wrestling Tournament. Mauston’s Espen Pitts qualified by finishing 2nd at 144lbs. Pitts lost his finals match to GET/MM’s Brody Banse but bounced back to win his true 2nd place match against Port Edwards Keldon Casey to qualify for state. Necedah senior Jaren Hansen qualified by winning his semi-final match against Sawyer Van Horn of Ellsworth. Hansen lost his finals match to Jakob Soback of Spencer/Columbus/Granton but because Van Horn won his 3rd place match Hansen did not have to wrestleback and qualified for the state tournament. Mauston also qualified for the team sectional by finishing 5th as a team at the Osseo-Fairchild Super sectional. Mauston will wrestle Arcadia Saturday in Black River Falls.