The New Lisbon Boys and Girls basketball teams both picked up non-conference wins Monday night. The Boys opened up action with a 72-42 victory over Port Edwards. Jameson Pfaff scored a game high 17points while Carter and Colby Pfaff each had 11points in the victory. The girls used a big 2nd half to pull off a 58-36 victory over La Farge. Keira Wilkinson had a game high 20points while Karey Edgerton added 10points. Both Rocket teams picked up their 8th wins of the season.