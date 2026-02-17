The New Lisbon Boys and Girls basketball teams both picked up non-conference wins Monday night.  The Boys opened up action with a 72-42 victory over Port Edwards.  Jameson Pfaff scored a game high 17points while Carter and Colby Pfaff each had 11points in the victory.  The girls used a big 2nd half to pull off a 58-36 victory over La Farge.  Keira Wilkinson had a game high 20points while Karey Edgerton added 10points.  Both Rocket teams picked up their 8th wins of the season. 