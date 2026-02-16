Local Prep Scores from Over the weekend
Boys Basketball
Royall 79 Brookwood 39
Cashton 67 New Lisbon 57
Hillsboro 61 Necedah 46
Bangor 90 Wonewoc-Center 69
Wisconsin Dells 65 Prairie Du Chein 47
North Crawford 106 Weston 54
La Crosse Central 67 Tomah 64
Mauston 64 Sparta 59 OT (Jase Navis 29points to lead Mauston)
Onalaska Luther 61 Cashton 34
Girls Basketball
Stoughton 45 Reedsburg 42
Weston/Ithaca 56 North Crawford 29
Bangor 93 Wonewoc-Center 23
Adams-Friendship 71 Ripon 28
Wisconsin Dells 90 Berlin 22
Nekoosa 53 Wautoma 40
Onalaska Luther 60 Cashton 25
Girls Hockey
Wildcats Co-op 5 Badger Lightning 1
