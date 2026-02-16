Boys Basketball

Royall 79 Brookwood 39

Cashton 67 New Lisbon 57

Hillsboro 61 Necedah 46

Bangor 90 Wonewoc-Center 69

Wisconsin Dells 65 Prairie Du Chein 47

North Crawford 106 Weston 54

La Crosse Central 67 Tomah 64

Mauston 64 Sparta 59 OT (Jase Navis 29points to lead Mauston)

Onalaska Luther 61 Cashton 34

Girls Basketball

Stoughton 45 Reedsburg 42

Weston/Ithaca 56 North Crawford 29

Bangor 93 Wonewoc-Center 23

Adams-Friendship 71 Ripon 28

Wisconsin Dells 90 Berlin 22

Nekoosa 53 Wautoma 40

 Onalaska Luther 60 Cashton 25

Girls Hockey

Wildcats Co-op 5 Badger Lightning 1