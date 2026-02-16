Irene Marie Rathermel, age 93, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Irene was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin on 10/23/2 to Rosie and Alex Bakovka. Irene was the youngest of four children, Joe, John, and Steve. Irene married Francis Rathermel on 7/3/51, which later ended in divorce. They had one child, Dennis born December 1, 1951. During her adult life Irene had numerous employments to include Grubba Jewelers, Roche-A-Cri Clinic and later moved to Madison, Wisconsin and was employed at UW Health. In later years she moved back to Friendship and lived with Dennis and Cathy in Friendship until her placement at Villa Pines Nursing Home where she remained until she passed away.

Survivors include her son, Dennis and daughter-in-law, Cathy. Biological grandchildren, Tanya and husband Scott Kotlowski in Friendship, Wisconsin and Tammy Rathermel in Desoto, Wisconsin. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by ex-husband, Francis, and her three brothers, Joe, John and Steve. Per Irene’s request there will be no service. Internment will be at a later date in the East Arkdale Cemetery.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.