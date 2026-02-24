John Brian Zindorf, age 66, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2026, on the family farm outside of New Lisbon, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 24, 1959, the fourth son and eighth child of Bernard and Lotis Zindorf.

John was raised on the family farm where he would spend his entire life building not only structures but community. He will be remembered as kind, generous, and hardworking. A man who loved projects, John dedicated his life to improving whatever– and whoever– was around him. He graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1977.

For many years, John donated beer for the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Gala. He was instrumental in establishing a branch of the St. Vincent de Paul Society to Mauston. He frequently volunteered for shifts that others could not fill and was always ready to offer both financial help and steady effort to those in need. He enjoyed golf, playing cards with friends, meeting for morning coffee, and roping others into the project at hand.

On September 23, 1995, John and Debra Schwedrsky set out to build something new together. They were married that day and went on to raise 3 beautiful children: Miranda Zindorf (Warren), Stephen Schwedrsky (Rachel), and Martin Schwedrsky (Nicole). Family and his Catholic faith were pillars of John’s life.

John was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (408 W. River St) in New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Fr. Peter Raj Mariasamy presiding. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Family and friends are invited to a gathering at the New Lisbon Community Center after the services. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or

Reggie’s Rescue in Mauston.

The family is deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this time.