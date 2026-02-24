Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) and Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green)

celebrated the bipartisan passage of Senate Bill 181 and Assembly Bill 905 in the State

Assembly.

Assembly Bill 905 (AB-905) is a technical fix to define “health care facility” and “health care

provider” to guarantee that all individuals providing critical health care are properly protected

and able to do their jobs safely, no matter where they are providing care.

“This issue was brought to our attention by Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht,”

said Rep. Kurtz. “During a recent case, he realized that he could no longer charge someone for

threatening to cause bodily harm to EMS providers, while he could still charge someone with

making the same threats to a nurse in a hospital. Thanks to his diligent work, we’re able to get

this corrected.”

As front-line first responders, EMS providers often deal with combative, disoriented, and upset

patients which can result in threats or battery. Threats and violence against EMS providers are a

growing issue, and giving district attorneys the proper tools and clear laws to ensure all first

responders and health care providers are safe, is in our best interest.

AB-905 will now await final action in the Senate in March.

“At a time when many EMS departments are struggling with limited resources, we must provide

them with the tools and flexibility they need to serve their communities,” said Sen. Marklein.

“Allowing municipalities to collaborate regionally will help reduce duplication, control costs,

and ensure residents across the state continue to receive critical care.