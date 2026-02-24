The Royall Panther boys basketball team claimed their 3rd straight outright Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship with a 76-68 victory over Bangor Monday night. Royall trailed by 2 at halftime but was able to attack the basket in the 2nd half and pulled ahead and hung on for the victory. John Muehlenkamp had a career game leading Royall in scoring with 19points but it was a team effort that saw 4 other players score in double figures for the Panthers. Dylan Velazquez scored 17points, Braxton Board had 14, Trey Wildes added 12points, and Bentley Rozek scored 10 off the bench. Bangor was led by Hayden Massman who had a game high 27points while Brody Edwards added 19, and Dayne Langrher added 18points. Royall finishes the conference season at 13-1 and improves to 20-3 on their season. Bangor falls to 11-3 in the conference and 14-9 overall.