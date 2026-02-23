Internet Safety Presentation for Parents & Guardians

Tuesday, February 24th

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

New Lisbon High School

Join Detective Goyette from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant Arenz of the Mauston Police Department for an important session on Internet Safety.

This presentation is designed specifically for parents and guardians in the New Lisbon School District and will focus on Sextortion—what it is, common warning signs, and proactive steps families can take to keep children safe online.

While the presentation will remain family-friendly, the subject matter may not be suitable for young children, and their attendance is discouraged.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how to protect your family in the digital age!