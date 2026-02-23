Barbara A. Brooks, age 86 of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully at Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center on Saturday, February 21, 2026. She was born on November 7, 1939 in Wausau, the daughter of Hilbert and Mary Ann Wolfgram. On September 24, 1966 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Edward Brooks. Together they built a re-warding life on the farm and were blessed with three wonderful daughters.

She was a devoted farm wife. She loved gardening and sharing her knowledge of plants with others. She was an active 4-H leader for many years, which spurred many lifelong friendships that she treasured. She was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Rock Springs where she was a member of the Altar Guild and Ladies Aid.

We have fond memories of her easygoing demeanor and willingness to drive her friends on day trips as well as driving her daughters and their friends during their school years for anything they needed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, her parents, her sister, Carol, and her brother Jim, and her mother and father-in-law.

She is survived by her daughters of whom she was very proud: Kelli (Steve) Mitchell, Lisa Brooks, and Julie (Mark) Barreau; 5 grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Madison (Sam) Krug, Allison Mitchell, Brooks Mitchell, Daylia Barreau and William Barreau; 2 great-grandchildren: Liza and Henry; sister-in-law, Helen (Art) Adler; as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service for Barbara A. Brooks will be conducted on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Springs with Pastor David Karow officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Rock Springs. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, from 4:30 pm until 7:00 pm at Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg, and on Thursday, at the church from 10:00 am until 10:45.

Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church (General Memorial Fund) or Agrace Hospice would be appreciated.

Her daughters would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful and caring staff and friends she made at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center.

Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.