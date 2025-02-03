James F. Wojtowicz, age 83, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro.

He was born on December 21, 1941 in Mauston, the son of Stanley and Winifred (Mullen) Wojtowicz. He graduated from the Elroy High School.

On February 24, 1962, James was united in marriage to Betty Skailand.

They have lived in the Elroy area, farming until 1976 and then having other various jobs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. He was a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy and the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; son, Michael (Michelle); daughter-in-law, Lynelle; grandchildren, Travis (Emily), Ashley (Logan), Casey, Arnold, Diana, Matthew and Kristin; and great grandchildren, Weston and John.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; son, Gary; and siblings, Agnes Galle, Robert Wojtowicz, Marie Zingshiem and Margaret Vieth.

A private family funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy, with Father John officiating. Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com