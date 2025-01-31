Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/30
Wrestling
Mauston 72 Wisconsin Dells 6
G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 43 Mauston 32
G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 84 Wisconsin Dells 0
Tomah 42 Sparta 40 (Blake Champlin Walk off pin for Tomah)
Girls Basketball
Bangor 63 Royall 21
Cashton 43 Necedah 33
Hillsboro 53 Wonewoc-Center 37
New Lisbon 56 Brookwood 50
Westfield 84 Baraboo 40
Reedsburg 59 Portage 21
Boys Basketball
Adams-Friendship 56 Nekoosa 54
Reedsburg 67 Sauk Prairie 63
Boys Hockey
Tomah/Sparta 6 La Crescent 2
