The Mauston Golden Eagle Wrestling team stayed perfect in the South Central Conference whipping Wisconsin Dells 72-6 Thursday night. Mauston won 4/5 contested dual matches getting pins from Jayden Vanderhoof, Riley Fry, Austin Hunter, and Landyn Miller. Mauston would later fall 43-32 to a very good G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro team in a non-conference dual. Mauston trailed 29-3 but worked their way back into the dual to make it close after back to back pins by Austin Hunter and Preston Seebecker pulled Mauston within 34-26. Mauston also picked up victories from Espyn Pitts, Espyn Sweers, Hayden Gyllin and Jayden Vanderhoof in the dual loss. Mauston is now 13-2 on the season and 4-0 in South Central Conference action. Wisconsin Dells lost 84-0 to G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro in the other part of the triangular. It was also part of the Mauston Hall of Fame night where Leo Cyz was inducted into the Mauston wrestling Hall of Fame.