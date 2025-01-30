Mauston Middle School Girls Sweep Adams-Friendship
Mauston 8th Grade Girls
Defeated Adams-Friendship 53-13
Avi Bohnert lead the team with 18 points.
Iliana Naquayouma started the game off strong with a left handed layup.
Strong team defense
7th Grade Girls
Won 33-25 over Adams-Friendship
Molly Murphy scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc
Mackenzie Dutton, Bralyn Heller, Scarlett Ollarzabal, and Miah Kastner added to the Golden Eagles Girls scoring as well.