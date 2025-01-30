Mauston 8th Grade Girls

Defeated Adams-Friendship 53-13

Avi Bohnert lead the team with 18 points.

Iliana Naquayouma started the game off strong with a left handed layup.

Strong team defense

7th Grade Girls

Won 33-25 over Adams-Friendship

Molly Murphy scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc

Mackenzie Dutton, Bralyn Heller, Scarlett Ollarzabal, and Miah Kastner added to the Golden Eagles Girls scoring as well.