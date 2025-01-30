Britzman, Phyllis Mae Age 90 of New Lisbon
Phyllis Mae Britzman, 90 of New Lisbon and formerly of Clifton passed away on Monday, January 27, 2025, at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, New Lisbon.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, 2:30 PM at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 E. South Railroad, Kendall. Pastors Conrad Prell and Zachary Meier will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Glendale Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Sunday at the church from 1:30 PM until the time of the service. Smith-Nelson/Sonnenburg Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
