Phyllis Mae Britzman, 90 of New Lisbon and formerly of Clifton passed away on Monday, January 27, 2025, at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, New Lisbon.





A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, 2:30 PM at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 E. South Railroad, Kendall. Pastors Conrad Prell and Zachary Meier will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Glendale Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Sunday at the church from 1:30 PM until the time of the service.